YouTuber Irfan courts trouble for filming childbirth, cutting umbilical cord

CHENNAI: YouTuber Irfan has once again sparked controversy for filming and posting a video of the childbirth process in a operation theatre on his YouTube channel.

The controversy intensified when he shared the video footage of him cutting the newborn's umbilical cord in his 'Irfan's view' YouTube channel on October 19.

Dr J Rajamoorthy, Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, stated that Irfan's action of cutting a newborn's umbilical cord is unlawful, and a legal notice will be issued to him regarding this matter.

Medical professionals have denounced the incident as a breach of state medical regulations.

Earlier this year, a case was filed against the YouTuber for posting prenatal child's ‘gender reveal' video on his YouTube channel.

He later removed the video and sent an apology letter to the state health department.