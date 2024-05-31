Gender reveal controversy: Tamil Nadu Health Department accepts YouTuber Irfan's apology; drops legal action

CHENNAI: After receiving significant backlash for revealing the gender of his unborn child, YouTuber Irfan issued a public apology, expressing regret for his actions and explaining his intentions.

After reviewing Irfan's apology and considering the context, the Tamil Nadu Health Department decided not to pursue legal action against him. They accepted his apology, emphasizing the importance of awareness to prevent similar incidents in the future.

He removed the controversial video from his YouTube channel 'Irfan's view.'

The state health department had sent a notice to Irfan on May 21 for violating the PCPNDT Act, 1994, by revealing the gender of his unborn child in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

The department had asked the Tamil YouTuber to remove the videos about the prenatal sex determination test and subsequent disclosure.

The Tamil Nadu Health Department took these concerns seriously and initiated an inquiry. A three-member committee was formed to investigate the matter thoroughly. They considered filing a police complaint and sent a formal letter to Irfan seeking an explanation for his actions.

Irfan and his wife, Aaliya, had recently gone to Dubai to take a prenatal sex determination test.

He had announced that Aaliya was pregnant a few weeks ago and posted a video titled 'Boy or Girl Baby? Gender Test' on his channel 'Irfan's view' on May 19 where Aaliya is shown undergoing the prenantal sex determination test at a hospital in Dubai, where it is legal, unlike India.