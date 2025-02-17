NEP 3-language policy row: DMK-led INDIA bloc to hold protest against Centre on Feb 18

CHENNAI: Issuing a clarion call to fight the ‘discriminatory’ approach of the ‘vengeful’ BJP led union government in allocation of funds and imposition of Hindi on Tamil Nadu, the DMK led INDIA bloc on Monday announced a massive protest by the alliance in the city on February 18 to safeguard the diversity of the nation and reclaim the rights of the state.

In a joint statement titled “Let’s unite for India’s Diversity! Reclaim Our Rights”, leaders of the INDIA bloc said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Union government is making all efforts to undermine Tamil Nadu’s rights.”

Remarking that the Modi regime was unable to tolerate the uniqueness of Tamils and their excellence in education, employment, social justice, and quality of life, the INDIA bloc leaders said the BJP regime is spewing hatred against the Tamil Nadu people for rejecting the BJP politically. “The BJP is trying to defeat Tamil Nadu which is standing against divisive forces. Tamil Nadu will unite every time an attempt is made to suppress and defeat the state! No matter whatever form the enemy advances towards us, Tamil Nadu will stand firm with courage,” they added.

As the first step in protesting against the Modi government forcing us into action, a massive demonstration with the participation of leaders from all political parties would be held in front of the Chennai Collectorate at 4 pm on February 18, they announced.

“Let us raise our voices loudly and question why the Union government, which takes funds from Tamil Nadu, continues to betray it! Let us show that if anyone dares to infringe upon Tamil Nadu’s rights, we will rise valiantly in defiance,” the DMK led INDIA bloc said.

Referring to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s ‘intimidatory’ statement that Tamil Nadu education department would not receive funds till it accepted the New Education Policy of the union government, the joint statement said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is showing bias in allotment of funds to Tamil Nadu and neglecting the state’s projects in the union budget. They are forcing us to fiercely resist the vengeful Modi regime which has been committing excesses using a governor whose tenure has ended, taking steps through UGC to destroy the education infrastructure of the state, and running a persistent campaign against Dravidian and Tamil identity, and attempting to impose Hindi in the pretext of a three-language policy, the statement added.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, VCK President Thol Thirumavalavan and secretaries of the two left parties were also among the leaders who announced the demonstration, which has been timed to coincide with the Vellore conference of the AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Also Read:

- Tamils won’t yield to Centre's blackmail, Stalin tells Pradhan

- Imposing 3-language policy to release funds unjust, says Edappadi Palaniswami

- TVK chief Vijay slams Centre over NEP 3-language row, Vikatan website 'blocking'