Imposing 3-language policy to release funds unjust, says Edappadi Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Against the backdrop of a heated political debate over Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's remark that the Centre will not release funds to Tamil Nadu until it adopts the National Education Policy (NEP) and its three-language policy, AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami ‘appealed’ to the Central government to prioritise the welfare of the people of state and release the funds, rather than focusing on who is ruling the state.

“They are refusing to provide Tamil Nadu with its due share of funds. We appeal to the union government to consider the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu and not concern itself with who rules the state,” Palaniswami said while addressing a large gathering at a public meeting organised by the AIADMK youth wing at Vellore Fort Grounds on Sunday.

Calling the Centre’s approach ‘unjust’, Palaniswami noted that it is unacceptable to force the state to adopt the NEP to receive funds.

“It is not right on the part of the Centre to impose the three-language policy on TN. As far as the state is concerned, it will continue to adhere to the two-language policy,” he stated, adding that the AIADMK founder and leader, MG Ramachandran, had followed former Chief Minister CN Annadurai’s two-language policy. The late CM J Jayalalithaa had followed suit. Therefore, the AIADMK would never deviate from this core principle.

On CM MK Stalin’s charges that AIADMK is not opposing the BJP government at the centre of its anti-TN policies, Palaniswami said that the party would oppose whatever needed to be opposed.

Appealing to the youth wing of the party to work tirelessly to ensure the victory of the party candidates, Palaniswami said that the public meeting at Vellore Fort would embark on its journey to St George Fort to form the ‘Amma’ government in 2026.

He exuded confidence in registering a massive victory in all the 234 constituencies in the state. He charged that the ruling DMK had included 10,000 to 20,000 fake voters in each assembly constituency and urged the youth brigades of the party to closely check the voters’ list in their respective constituencies to weed out fake voters ahead of the crucial polls.

Earlier in the day, party spokesperson D Jayakumar told a news channel that no political force can challenge TN’s two-language policy. The party would strongly oppose Hindi Imposition that comes in any form.