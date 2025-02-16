TVK chief Vijay slams Centre over NEP 3-language row, Vikatan website 'blocking'

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Sunday vehemently criticised the Union government’s stance on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, particularly the implementation of three-language policy, and expressed strong disapproval of the alleged action against the Vikatan website.

In a statement, Vijay condemned these actions, describing them as emblematic of a fascist and anti-democratic approach.

He questioned, “What is the rationale behind the imposition of the three-language policy if it only serves to erode the autonomy of states? This move is a clear violation of the federal structure of India.”

He further asserted that the Central Government’s interference in regional language policies was a direct affront to the rights of the people and the sovereignty of states.

The TVK leader also criticised the alleged blocking of the Vikatan website, one of Tamil Nadu’s most popular media outlets.

He emphasised the crucial role of the press in a functioning democracy, saying, “The fourth pillar of democracy—the freedom of the press—must be safeguarded at all costs. If there are allegations regarding the content published by the media, the appropriate course of action is to seek recourse through the judiciary, not by taking draconian steps to stifle free expression.”

Vijay expressed deep concern that the Union government might be behind the decision to block the Vikatan website, noting that such actions reflect a disturbing trend of suppressing dissenting voices and curtailing freedom of speech.

“Instead of relying on authoritative and suppressive measures, the government should engage in dialogue and resolve disputes through the legal framework,” he argued.

Describing these actions as part of a larger, fascist agenda, Vijay stated, “The Union government's challenge to state language policies, its public declaration of withholding funds to Tamil Nadu, and the blocking of Vikatan’s website are all manifestations of fascist practices that fundamentally threaten democratic principles. These actions not only undermine the constitutional rights of individuals but also erode the fabric of democracy itself.”

Reaffirming TVK’s unwavering stance against such authoritarian practices, Vijay declared, “TVK will always stand firmly by the people and vehemently oppose any fascist approach, regardless of whether it comes from the Union government or the state government.”

“TVK would continue to resist these attempts to curtail democratic freedoms and would remain a staunch advocate for the protection of people’s rights,” added Vijay.