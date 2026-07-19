TVK MLA poaching case: Two more held in Chennai, Rs 2.8 crore seized

Police sources said the arrested persons are in the finance business. The police have seized about Rs 2.82 crore unaccounted cash from them. The arrested persons have been identified as Selvam Karunanidhi (52) of Korattur and Saravanan (45) of Saligramam.

Poaching TVK MLA

Elaiyaraja, the TVK MLA from Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district, approached the Chennai Police Commissioner on June 29 stating he was approached by a man, identified as Thirunavukkarasu, with the offer.