TVK MLA poaching case: Two more held in Chennai, Rs 2.8 crore seized

CHENNAI: The Chennai Police have arrested two more persons in connection with the alleged bribery attempt targeting TVK MLA N Elaiyaraja, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 14.
Police sources said the arrested persons are in the finance business. The police have seized about Rs 2.82 crore unaccounted cash from them. The arrested persons have been identified as Selvam Karunanidhi (52) of Korattur and Saravanan (45) of Saligramam.
Elaiyaraja, the TVK MLA from Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district, approached the Chennai Police Commissioner on June 29 stating he was approached by a man, identified as Thirunavukkarasu, with the offer.
Thirunavukkarasu claimed he ran a survey firm named Indian Political Democratic Strategies (IPDS). He had approached the MLA, offering Rs 35 crore as an inducement.
In his complaint, Elaiyaraja alleged that Thirunavukkarasu not only tried to bribe him but also issued threats to him and his family. He sought legal action against Thirunavukkarasu and those backing him.
Among the arrested persons are functionaries from both DMK and the AIADMK and close associates of former minister and DMK MLA V Senthilbalaji and his brother Ashok Kumar. Both Senthilbalaji and Ashok Kumar secured conditional anticipatory bail from the Madras High Court last week.