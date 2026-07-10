Influencing TVK MLA: City police issue LOC against Senthilbalaji aide

CHENNAI: The city police on Thursday issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Lakshmana Perumal, a suspect in connection with the attempt to influence Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA, who is believed to be in Singapore.
Police sources said that the suspect’s role came out during interrogation of the suspects arrested in the case. Former Minister V Senthilbalaji and his brother, V Ashok Kumar, against whom an LOC was issued as well, had availed anticipatory bail from the Madras High Court.
Uthangarai TVK MLA N Elaiyaraja filed a plaint alleging that the minister’s aide approached and offered him Rs 35 crore to switch sides associates, have been arrested by the Triplicane police so far in connection with the case.
After the initial arrests of three persons on July 1, the Chennai police said that the arrested persons acted on behalf of the former minister and DMK MLA, V Senthilbalaji and his brother Ashok Kumar. A meeting in this regard was held at a star hotel in the city, police said.
Police said the statements of the accused revealed that Lakshmana Perumal, who was in Singapore, deleted WhatsApp messages connected to the negotiations and arranged for the deletion of CCTV footage from the hotel. Investigators are examining these claims as part of the ongoing probe.
The complainant, N Elaiyaraja, the TVK legislator from Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district, approached the Chennai Police Commissioner on June 29, stating that he was approached and offered Rs 35 crore.