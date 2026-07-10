Influencing TVK MLA: City police issue LOC against Senthilbalaji aide

After the initial arrests of three persons on July 1, the Chennai police said that the arrested persons acted on behalf of the former minister and DMK MLA, V Senthilbalaji and his brother Ashok Kumar. A meeting in this regard was held at a star hotel in the city, police said.

Police said the statements of the accused revealed that Lakshmana Perumal, who was in Singapore, deleted WhatsApp messages connected to the negotiations and arranged for the deletion of CCTV footage from the hotel. Investigators are examining these claims as part of the ongoing probe.

The complainant, N Elaiyaraja, the TVK legislator from Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district, approached the Chennai Police Commissioner on June 29, stating that he was approached and offered Rs 35 crore.