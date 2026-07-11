Madras High Court junks election plea against Senthilbalaji

Justice N Anand Venkatesh observed that the Representation of the People Act, 1951, does not allow any elector to challenge the election of a legislator from any constituency, warning that permitting such petitions would lead to numerous election disputes after every poll.

In the recently concluded Assembly election, Senthilbalaji secured victory by a margin of 2,271 votes over TVK candidate V Senthilkumar in Coimbatore South constituency.