Not absconding, seeking legal safeguards, Senthilbalaji tells police

Explaining their decision, Senthilbalaji and Ashok Kumar stated that their names do not figure as accused in the FIR and argued that they cannot be compelled to appear for questioning merely on that basis.

They maintained that if the investigating agency intends to examine them, it must first issue a formal notice in accordance with the provisions of Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

In his communication, Senthilbalaji emphasised that he has not gone into hiding and remains available to cooperate with the investigation in accordance with the law.

He pointed out that he is an elected public representative as well as the head of several business establishments, making it clear that there has been no attempt on his part to evade legal proceedings.

The brothers have also sought specific safeguards ahead of appearing before the investigating officers. They requested that their appearance in connection with the present investigation should not be used as a pretext to arrest them in any other case.

They further sought assurance that appropriate medical facilities would be provided to them, if required, during the course of the inquiry.

The communication effectively sets out the conditions under which the brothers are willing to cooperate with the investigation, while insisting that all procedural safeguards guaranteed under law must be followed.

Police sources said the Triplicane Police are examining the contents of the letter and holding consultations on the next course of action.

Investigators are expected to take a legal view of the issues raised by the brothers, including their contention regarding the absence of their names in the FIR and their demand for a statutory notice before any appearance for questioning.