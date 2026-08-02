15,323 connections checked, only 100 had issues: TNPDCL

CHENNAI: Facing the fury of the public over what the people alleged to be inflated power bills, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited said on Saturday (August 1) that of the 15,323 electricity connections that it inspected so far during its ongoing special meter re-verification drive, only 100, or 0.65%, were found to have discrepancies in meter readings and electricity bills.
The utility had come under severe criticisms after a number of users complained that the bimonthly electricity bills that they received this time were substantially higher than usual. After the matter took a political turn when political rivals, including principal opposition party, the DMK, picked it up to criticise the TVK-led government, prompting the TNPDCL to undertake a special meter re-verification drive across the State.
According to the corporation, 15,323 electricity service connections have been inspected so far, of which discrepancies in meter readings and electricity bills were detected in only 100 connections. The bills for these connections would be revised in accordance with the rules, it assured.
Though the inspection so far covered only a fraction of the 3.70 lakh electricity connections across the State that TNPDCL has planned to re-verify, it would offer the utility – and also the government – some breathing space to blunt the opposition attack.
Earlier, facing mounting complaints from domestic consumers, TNPDCL chairman and managing director V Arun Roy directed senior officials across all distribution regions to physically verify domestic service connections that showed significant variation in power consumption compared with the previous billing cycle in May.
Officials ranging from assistant engineers up to Chief Engineers were deployed to monitor the task. Each category of official has been assigned a fixed number of service connections for verification, with each assistant executive engineer and accounts officer in the revenue intelligence squad inspecting up to 150 services.
TNPDCL has set August 7 as the deadline for completing the inspection and instructed officials to rectify any billing or assessment errors on the spot if detected.
It urged consumers to approach the nearest TNPDCL office or register a complaint through the Minnagam service centre at 94987 94987 if their bills are high or have any doubts.