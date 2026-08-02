15,323 connections checked, only 100 had issues: TNPDCL

The utility had come under severe criticisms after a number of users complained that the bimonthly electricity bills that they received this time were substantially higher than usual. After the matter took a political turn when political rivals, including principal opposition party, the DMK, picked it up to criticise the TVK-led government, prompting the TNPDCL to undertake a special meter re-verification drive across the State.

According to the corporation, 15,323 electricity service connections have been inspected so far, of which discrepancies in meter readings and electricity bills were detected in only 100 connections. The bills for these connections would be revised in accordance with the rules, it assured.