TNPDCL cracks whip as farm meter reading target falls well short of TNERC norm

An internal circular issued by Chief Engineer (IT & RAPDRP) K Sujatha said the utility had achieved only 9.99% assessment of metered agricultural services for June 2026, despite the regulator mandating that at least 15% of such connections be assessed every month. The assessment level improved from 8.87% on July 7 to 9.53% on July 15 before reaching 9.99% on July 22, but still remained well below the prescribed benchmark.

The circular noted that TNERC, through its True-up Order dated March 28, 2024, had directed the utility to ensure that at least 15% of metered agricultural service connections in every circle are assessed every month to ensure accurate subsidy claims, sales realisation, energy accounting and loss assessment. It also pointed out that field staff are already sanctioned Rs 20 per service connection for checking meter health and recording readings.