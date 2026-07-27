TNPDCL cracks whip as farm meter reading target falls well short of TNERC norm

CHENNAI: Pulling up its field offices after failing to meet the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission's monthly target for recording meter readings of agricultural electricity service connections, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) has directed all distribution circles to immediately improve performance.
An internal circular issued by Chief Engineer (IT & RAPDRP) K Sujatha said the utility had achieved only 9.99% assessment of metered agricultural services for June 2026, despite the regulator mandating that at least 15% of such connections be assessed every month. The assessment level improved from 8.87% on July 7 to 9.53% on July 15 before reaching 9.99% on July 22, but still remained well below the prescribed benchmark.
The circular noted that TNERC, through its True-up Order dated March 28, 2024, had directed the utility to ensure that at least 15% of metered agricultural service connections in every circle are assessed every month to ensure accurate subsidy claims, sales realisation, energy accounting and loss assessment. It also pointed out that field staff are already sanctioned Rs 20 per service connection for checking meter health and recording readings.
However, only a dozen circles crossed the 15% target. Kanniyakumari topped the State with 62.5%, followed by Tirunelveli (48.18%), Thoothukudi (44.91%), Udumalpet (38.49%), Vellore (31.36%), and Erode (25.38%).
In contrast, Chennai South-II did not record a single assessment, while Tiruvallur and Nagapattinam managed just 0.06%. Chennai West stood at 0.76%, Kancheepuram at 0.81%, Thanjavur at 0.91% and Sivaganga at 0.98%. Chennai North improved from 0.28% to 2.54% during the review period but remained far short of the target.
The circular directed all Chief Engineers to ensure that pending June 2026 agricultural meter readings are entered into the LT Billing Software immediately. It also warned that headquarters would verify the entries on a daily basis and reiterated that meter readings for agricultural services must be uploaded before the 15th of the following month.