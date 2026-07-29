TNPDCL orders recheck of 3.7 lakh connections amid complaints of high bills

In a circular issued on Wednesday, TNPDCL Chairman and Managing Director V Arun Roy directed senior officials across all distribution regions to physically verify domestic service connections that showed significant variation in power consumption compared with the previous billing cycle in May.

The re-inspection will be carried out by officials ranging from Chief Engineers to Assistant Engineers. Each category of officer has been assigned a fixed number of service connections for verification, with Assistant Executive Engineers and Accounts Officers in the Revenue Intelligence Squad inspecting up to 150 services each.