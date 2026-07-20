Public rage rises over high electricity bill; TNPDCL cracks down on assessors

Besides complaints from the public alleging excessive bi-monthly bills, delayed meter readings, and denial of the free electricity benefit, the Director (Finance), too, had flagged continuing instances of abnormal billing in several sections, saying faulty meter readings, defective meters, and lapses in the billing process had resulted in incorrect and inflated bills being issued to household consumers, which was also affecting the utility's finances.

Taking note of it, TNPDCL issued a circular addressed to all Superintending Engineers, instructing them to ensure error-free billing assessments, stricter field inspections, and fixed accountability at every level to prevent both consumer grievances and revenue leakages.

Citing inspection reports and consumer complaints, it pointed to inadequate field verification by revenue supervisors, assessment supervisors, assistant accounts officers and other assessment officials. It was also found that inspections at the electricity distribution circle level were insufficient and that defective meters were often not identified early, allowing billing errors to continue until consumers complained, the corporation said.