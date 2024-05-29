First-look poster of Non Violence captivates audience

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu and music composer S Thaman unveiled the first-look poster of Non Violence, helmed by Ananda Krishnan. The poster features the main actors holding weapons, hinting at the film’s intensity.

Bobby Simha, Shirish, Yogi Babu, Garuda Ram, and Aditi Balan portray important characters in this highly anticipated film. Film buffs can expect a thrilling cinematic experience with the shooting nearing its completion.

The film boasts a stellar crew, with Yuvan Shankar Raja composing the music, Uthayakumar handling the cinematography, and Srikanth NB editing the film. Leka is producing Non Violence.

In his social media post, director Ananda Krishnan mentioned that the film’s trailer will be released soon. His previous projects are Metro and Kodiyil Oruvan.