2026 TN elections | AIADMK announces constituencies for TMC, IJK, TMMK and Puratchi Bharatham

The Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) has been allotted five constituencies: Ottanchatram, Erode (West), Ranipet, Kiliyur, and Kumbakonam.

The Indhiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) has been given two constituencies: Pallavaram and Kunnam.

The Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) has been allotted one constituency: Rajapalayam.