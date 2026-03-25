Politics

2026 TN elections | AIADMK announces constituencies for TMC, IJK, TMMK and Puratchi Bharatham

The allocation further strengthens the alliance’s efforts to consolidate its position ahead of the polls.
2026 TN elections | AIADMK announces constituencies for TMC, IJK, TMMK and Puratchi Bharatham
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CHENNAI: Moving ahead with its alliance strategy for the Assembly polls, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has allocated seats to smaller NDA partners.

The Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) has been allotted five constituencies: Ottanchatram, Erode (West), Ranipet, Kiliyur, and Kumbakonam.

The Indhiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) has been given two constituencies: Pallavaram and Kunnam.

The Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) has been allotted one constituency: Rajapalayam.

Meanwhile, Puratchi Bharatham has been allocated one constituency: Keezhvaithinanankuppam (SC).

These allocations are part of the AIADMK-led alliance’s broader strategy to finalise seat-sharing and strengthen its electoral prospects ahead of the polls.

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