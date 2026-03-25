2026 TN elections | AIADMK releases first list; EPS, party big guns take field from strongholds

The list was released even before the seat identification within the National Democratic Alliance, which the AIADMK is leading in Tamil Nadu, concluded, indicating that the Dravidian major is not willing to negotiate on what it deems as its strongholds.

The list, approved by the party’s governing council, is headlined by AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, who will contest from his stronghold Edappadi in Salem district.

The others in the 23-name list are all senior leaders; 21 of them are former ministers and 16 sitting MLAs. Former ministers C Ve Shanmugam and KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, who lost in Villupuram and Rajapalayam seats, respectively in 2021 polls, have shifted to Mailam and Sivakasi seats for the April 23 polls.