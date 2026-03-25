2026 TN elections | BJP to contest from Mylapore, Coimbatore North, Nagercoil and more

CHENNAI: In a major announcement ahead of the Assembly polls, Edappadi K Palaniswami, General Secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), on Wednesday released the list of constituencies allocated to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as part of the alliance.
According to the announcement, the BJP has been allotted a total of 27 constituencies across Tamil Nadu.
The constituencies are: Mylapore, Thalli, Modakurichi, Udhagamandalam, Avinashi, Tiruppur South, Coimbatore North, Gandarvakottai, Pudukkottai, Tirupattur, Madurai South, Sattur, Tiruchendur, Vasudevanallur, Radhapuram, Nagercoil, Vilavancode, Avadi, Tiruvannamalai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Aranthangi, Manamadurai, Ramanathapuram, Colachel, Padmanabhapuram, and Rasipuram (SC).
The seat-sharing arrangement marks a significant step in firming up the AIADMK-led alliance’s electoral strategy in the State.