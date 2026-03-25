Politics

2026 TN elections | BJP to contest from Mylapore, Coimbatore North, Nagercoil and more

According to the announcement, the BJP has been allotted a total of 27 constituencies across Tamil Nadu
(L) Edappadi K Palaniswami, (R-top) Nainar Nagenthran
(L) Edappadi K Palaniswami, (R-top) Nainar Nagenthran
Updated on

CHENNAI: In a major announcement ahead of the Assembly polls, Edappadi K Palaniswami, General Secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), on Wednesday released the list of constituencies allocated to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as part of the alliance.

According to the announcement, the BJP has been allotted a total of 27 constituencies across Tamil Nadu.

The constituencies are: Mylapore, Thalli, Modakurichi, Udhagamandalam, Avinashi, Tiruppur South, Coimbatore North, Gandarvakottai, Pudukkottai, Tirupattur, Madurai South, Sattur, Tiruchendur, Vasudevanallur, Radhapuram, Nagercoil, Vilavancode, Avadi, Tiruvannamalai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Aranthangi, Manamadurai, Ramanathapuram, Colachel, Padmanabhapuram, and Rasipuram (SC).

The seat-sharing arrangement marks a significant step in firming up the AIADMK-led alliance’s electoral strategy in the State.

BJP
Edappadi K Palaniswami
2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in