2026 TN elections | PMK to contest from Perambur, Tirupporur, Kattumannarkoil and more

CHENNAI: Continuing its seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Assembly elections, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has allotted 18 constituencies to the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in the NDA alliance.
The constituencies allocated to the PMK are: Salem (West), Dharmapuri, Pennagaram, Vikravandi, Sholinghur, Mayiladuthurai, Tirupporur, Uthiramerur, Jayankondam, Polur, Gingee, Virudhachalam, Rishivandiyam, Kattumannarkoil (SC), Keezhvelur (SC), Perambur, Salem North, and Ambattur.
The announcement is part of the ongoing efforts by the AIADMK-led alliance to finalise seat-sharing agreements ahead of the polls.