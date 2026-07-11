State song should be played before Vande Mataram, Jana Gana Mana, says MHA

What is the prescribed protocol?

In its order dated July 9, the MHA said its orders contain an exhaustive list of occasions on which the National Song and the National Anthem of India "shall be played or sung" and the occasions in which they "may be sung or played."

The ministry said the National Song should be sung during civil investiture ceremonies, on the arrival and departure of the President at formal State functions, immediately before and after the President's address to the nation on All India Radio and television, on the arrival and departure of Governors and Lieutenant Governors at formal State functions, and when the National Flag is brought on parade.