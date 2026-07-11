State song should be played before Vande Mataram, Jana Gana Mana, says MHA

CHENNAI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed that the State song should be sung or played before the National Song and the National Anthem at official functions.
The State song will be rendered first, followed by Vande Mataram and the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana.
The ministry has also instructed all Central government ministries, Governor offices, State governments and Union Territory administrations to strictly adhere to the prescribed sequence and ensure the correct script, text, diction and pronunciation while singing or playing the National Song and the National Anthem.
In its order dated July 9, the MHA said its orders contain an exhaustive list of occasions on which the National Song and the National Anthem of India "shall be played or sung" and the occasions in which they "may be sung or played."
The ministry said the National Song should be sung during civil investiture ceremonies, on the arrival and departure of the President at formal State functions, immediately before and after the President's address to the nation on All India Radio and television, on the arrival and departure of Governors and Lieutenant Governors at formal State functions, and when the National Flag is brought on parade.
The MHA said the correct script, text, diction and pronunciation must be followed while rendering the National Song and the National Anthem. It added that the approved text and pronunciation guide have been made available on its website.
The MHA noted that the Constituent Assembly had resolved on January 24, 1950, that Jana Gana Mana would be the National Anthem of India, while Vande Mataram, which played a historic role in the freedom movement, would be honoured equally and accorded the same status. It also said the assembly should stand in attention when the National Song is sung.
With inputs from PTI