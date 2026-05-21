TN: Row over sequence of reciting Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu at ministers' swearing in

He clarified that his party was not against the the national song or anthem but wanted the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu to be accorded priority at government events. Veerapandian further shielded the state government from blame, pointing out that the state assembly correctly prioritises the Tamil invocation song.

"This is an event of the Governor and the Union Government," he noted, urging the Governor to respect the emotions of the Tamil people.

CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam said when the issue of the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu being sung last was taken up with the Chief Minister, the latter clarified the administrative protocols dictating the sequence.

According to Shanmugam, the Chief Minister shared that the Governor, functioning as a representative of the Central Government, follows its mandates. Consequently, 'Vande Mataram' will be rendered first in all official events participated in by the Governor, the President, or the Vice President.

However, Shanmugam assured that this specific protocol would strictly not apply to independent Tamil Nadu government events where these central dignitaries are not participating.