TN: Row over sequence of reciting Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu at ministers' swearing in

CHENNAI: A fresh political controversy erupted on Thursday when the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu (Tamil invocation song) was rendered last in the sequence of songs recited during the swearing-in of the newly inducted Tamil Nadu ministers at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.
The Left parties took exception to the Tamil anthem being sung after Vande Mataram and the national anthem at the swearing-in ceremony held in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to mark his maiden cabinet expansion. As many as 21 TVK MLAs and two Congress legislators were inducted into the Cabinet on Thursday.
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to the 23 newly inducted ministers.
A similar row had surfaced when the Tamil anthem, which is traditionally sung at the commencement of state government functions, was recited third after Vande Mataram and Jana Gana Mana when Vijay was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 10.
Stating that the Tamil Nadu Governor should prioritise the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian emphasised that the sentiments of the Tamil people should be taken into due consideration.
"We reiterate that the Governor should pay more attention to prioritising the Tamil Anthem. We respect India's national song and national anthem. But we reiterate that the Governor should give priority to the Tamil anthem," Veerapandian told reporters here.
He clarified that his party was not against the the national song or anthem but wanted the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu to be accorded priority at government events. Veerapandian further shielded the state government from blame, pointing out that the state assembly correctly prioritises the Tamil invocation song.
"This is an event of the Governor and the Union Government," he noted, urging the Governor to respect the emotions of the Tamil people.
CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam said when the issue of the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu being sung last was taken up with the Chief Minister, the latter clarified the administrative protocols dictating the sequence.
According to Shanmugam, the Chief Minister shared that the Governor, functioning as a representative of the Central Government, follows its mandates. Consequently, 'Vande Mataram' will be rendered first in all official events participated in by the Governor, the President, or the Vice President.
However, Shanmugam assured that this specific protocol would strictly not apply to independent Tamil Nadu government events where these central dignitaries are not participating.
Meanwhile, newly inducted TVK Minister N Marie Wilson strongly defended the state government, emphasizing that the event's logistics were entirely out of their hands.
"Both functions (May 10 and May 21 swearing-in ceremonies) were organised by the Governor's office. It has no role to play with the state government. We have clarified this earlier, and this remains our statement today," the Finance minister said.
When questioned about the unfolding controversy and the CPI's criticisms, Minister Venkataramanan briefly noted that the matter will be "checked and addressed" by the party leadership.