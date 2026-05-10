Tamil Thai Vazhthu row: TVK blames Governor’s protocol, says old practice will continue

CHENNAI: A fresh political controversy erupted on Sunday over the order in which Tamil Thai Vazhthu was rendered during the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and his Cabinet, prompting the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to publicly distance itself from the protocol followed at the Lok Bhavan event after sharp criticism from supporting partners and the opposition DMK.
Seeking to contain the backlash, TVK general secretary for election campaign management and State Minister Aadhav Arjuna asserted that the party remained firmly committed to the long-standing Tamil Nadu convention of rendering Tamil Thai Vazhthu at the beginning of official functions and the National Anthem at the conclusion.
At the swearing-in ceremony of the State Cabinet and the pro-tem Speaker, presided over by Governor R V Arlekar, “Vande Mataram” was played first, followed by the National Anthem and then Tamil Thai Vazhthu, a sequence that triggered criticism from the Left parties, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the DMK.
In a statement, Aadhav Arjuna described the Tamil invocation song beginning with Neerarum Kadaludutha…as a composition carrying more than a century of historical pride and said it had been recognised by the State government as Tamil Nadu’s official anthem in continuation of the aspiration that it should spread across the world.
“In Tamil Nadu, Tamil Thai Vazhthu is traditionally rendered at the commencement of government functions and the National Anthem at the end. That is the established and appropriate practice. The government led by TVK has no differing view on this matter,” he said.
The State Minister said the party had conveyed its reservations to the Lok Bhavan but was informed that the Governor was obligated to follow a new circular issued by the Union government.
“Only under unavoidable circumstances was Tamil Thai Vazhthu rendered as the third song. This practice will not continue in future,” he said, adding that the earlier convention would be restored at all official events in the State.
He also urged the Union government to ensure that state invocation songs are accorded primacy at official functions across the country, saying it reflected the collective sentiment of the people of Tamil Nadu.