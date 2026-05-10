Tamil Thai Vazhthu row: TVK blames Governor’s protocol, says old practice will continue

Seeking to contain the backlash, TVK general secretary for election campaign management and State Minister Aadhav Arjuna asserted that the party remained firmly committed to the long-standing Tamil Nadu convention of rendering Tamil Thai Vazhthu at the beginning of official functions and the National Anthem at the conclusion.

At the swearing-in ceremony of the State Cabinet and the pro-tem Speaker, presided over by Governor R V Arlekar, “Vande Mataram” was played first, followed by the National Anthem and then Tamil Thai Vazhthu, a sequence that triggered criticism from the Left parties, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the DMK.

In a statement, Aadhav Arjuna described the Tamil invocation song beginning with Neerarum Kadaludutha…as a composition carrying more than a century of historical pride and said it had been recognised by the State government as Tamil Nadu’s official anthem in continuation of the aspiration that it should spread across the world.