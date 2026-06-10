State song: Striking right chord on Tamil Thai Vazhthu

Sensing political ramifications and public outcry, PWD Minister Aadhav Arjun tweeted on May 10 that the protocol followed at the oath ceremony was enforced by the Governor's office, based on a memorandum issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). He stated that the government did not agree with the protocol and asserted that the established convention of singing the state invocation song first would be followed in all future events within the state. He also stressed that every state in India should be allowed to follow a similar practice. Conspicuously, this stance was not reflected in Tamil Nadu’s official press release on May 27.

Tamil Thai Vazhthu was written by Manonmaniam Sundaram in 1891 as part of his play ‘Manonmaniam’. The song, ‘Neerarum kadaludutha’, is an invocation to Mother Tamil, signifying the richness of her language, culture, and identity. The Tamil Nadu government issued an order in 1970 directing that the song be sung at the start of functions organised by government departments, local bodies, and educational institutions. This tradition has been scrupulously followed since.