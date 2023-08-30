Ruling party is expert in pleasing people: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary

NEW DELHI: Following the government's decision to reduce domestic LPG cylinder prices, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister and ruling party are expert in pleasing people. "The Prime Minister and ruling party are expert in pleasing people...Elections are going to take place in many states...I want to ask, if the Rajasthan government can provide a cylinder at Rs 500 then why cannot you?"

The Centre had on Tuesday announced a reduction in the prices of cooking gas by Rs 200 per cylinder.

The price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will be reduced by Rs 200 across the country. In Delhi, for instance, the decision will bring down the cost of a 14.2 kg cylinder from the existing Rs 1,103 per cylinder to Rs 903. This across-the-board reduction is in addition to the existing targeted subsidy of Rs 200 per cylinder to Ujjwala households, which will continue.

Therefore, the effective price in Delhi for Ujjwala beneficiaries after this reduction will be Rs 703. It may be noted that there are more than 31 crore domestic LPG consumers, including 9.6 crore Ujjwala beneficiaries.

The decision Modi government called it a gift to the "sisters" of the country so as to make lives of the women in the country comfortable while on the contrary, the Opposition was quick to claim it as a 'political gimmick'. Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram are set to go for Assembly polls later this year, followed by general elections in 2024.