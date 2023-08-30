Committee thinking of cancelling suspension: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who was suspended from Lok Sabha for his alleged 'unruly behaviour', on Wednesday asserted that the committee is thinking of cancelling his suspension. "I hope the decision will come soon... When the chairman gave me a chance to present my side, I tried my best to give clarifications...I think the committee is thinking of cancelling my suspension... As per the rules of the committee, I cannot reveal all the things said inside," Chowdhury told ANI.

He further said, "The final decision is in the hands of the Speaker...Hopefully, whether the suspension is cancelled or not, it will be notified soon..." Earlier today, Chowdhury left his New Delhi residence to record his statement before the Parliament's Privileges Committee in connection with his suspension from the Lok Sabha.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had tabled a motion seeking Chowdhury's suspension citing disruptive behaviour during the closing stages of the monsoon session of parliament. He was alleged to have indulged in disruptive behaviour when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of the Union cabinet were addressing the House during the Monsoon Session earlier this month.

“Oral evidence of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, MP in connection with motion/resolution adopted by the House on 10 August 2023 leading to his suspension from the service of the House and referring the matter to the Committee of Privileges for further investigation and report to the House,” read the agenda of the Privileges Committee.

The resolution to suspend Chowdhury from the Lower House was passed by a voice vote. The parliamentary panel will examine Chowdhury's statement in connection with his suspension and submit a report to the House through the chairman of the committee. Sunil Singh, a BJP MP from Jharkhand, is the chairman of the Privileges Committee said “The committee does not believe in taking maximum days in any case of suspension of MPs in the said matter. It will conduct the inquiry in a time-bound manner and submit the report at the earliest."