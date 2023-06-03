Odisha train derailment live updates: '233 killed, around 900 injured'
The train crash happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.
CHENNAI: In one of the worst railway disasters in India, at least 233 people were killed and more than 900 injured when three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha's Balasore district, setting off a massive rescue and evacuation process, officials said on Saturday.
The inquiry into the train accident will be led by A M Chowdhary, Commissioner Railway Safety, South East Circle, the Indian Railways said in a statement.
Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks, an official said.
"These derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too," he said.
A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed, he added.
Locals said they heard consecutive loud sounds, following which they rushed to the spot and found the derailed coaches, which were nothing but "a mangled heap of steel".
More than 2,000 people gathered at the Balasore Medical College and Hospital in the night to help the injured, and many also donated blood.
The railways announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who got minor injuries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed his distress over the accident, and announced an additional ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the PM's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).
Live Updates
- 3 Jun 2023 3:43 AM GMT
Heartfelt and deepest condolences to the people of India and the families of the victims of the train accident in Odisha: Embassy of Italy in New Delhi
- 3 Jun 2023 3:38 AM GMT
7 NDRF, 5 ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force) & 24 Fire Service Units, local police, and volunteers are working tirelessly in search and rescue: Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena
- 3 Jun 2023 3:38 AM GMT
CM Stalin arrives at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Chennai where state govt officials are monitoring the Balasore train accident situation.
- 3 Jun 2023 3:18 AM GMT
#WATCH | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik takes stock of the situation at the accident site in Balasore #BalasoreTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/PajWdqzkP4— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023
- 3 Jun 2023 3:17 AM GMT
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik arrives at the accident spot in Balasore where a collision between three trains left 233 dead & around 900 injured.
- 3 Jun 2023 3:06 AM GMT
The identified bodies are either being handed over to their relatives or transported to their respective destinations after autopsy. Statutory procedure will be followed for the unidentified ones: Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena
- 3 Jun 2023 3:02 AM GMT
The site of the horrific Balasore train accident in Odisha where a collision between three trains left 233 dead & around 900 injured. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is taking stock of the situation at the spot as search & rescue operation continues.
An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs has been announced for the kins of the deceased; Rs 2 lakhs for those with grievous injuries & Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries.
- 3 Jun 2023 3:00 AM GMT
#WATCH | Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw thanks NDRF officials who are actively engaged in the search and rescue operation in #Balasore#OdishaTrainTragedy pic.twitter.com/AcQvmexrr8— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023
- 3 Jun 2023 3:00 AM GMT
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin declares one-day state mourning following the Balasore Train Accident in Odisha which claimed 233 lives and left 900 injured.
- 3 Jun 2023 2:59 AM GMT
Our focus is on rescue and relief operations. Restoration will begin after clearance from district administration. A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw