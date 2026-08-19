Amit Shah arrives in Chennai for southern CMs’ conference

Shah arrived at the old airport in Chennai by a special flight from New Delhi at 9.10 pm. He was received by Tamil Nadu Minister Rajkumar, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, former state BJP president Pon Radhakrishnan, BJP functionaries and government officials.

After the reception, Shah left the old airport by road for a private star hotel at Kovalam on the East Coast Road, where the conference is scheduled to be held on Thursday morning.