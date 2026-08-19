Amit Shah arrives in Chennai for southern CMs’ conference

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Chennai on Wednesday night to attend and chair a conference of chief ministers of southern states and Puducherry at Kovalam on Thursday.
Shah arrived at the old airport in Chennai by a special flight from New Delhi at 9.10 pm. He was received by Tamil Nadu Minister Rajkumar, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, former state BJP president Pon Radhakrishnan, BJP functionaries and government officials.
After the reception, Shah left the old airport by road for a private star hotel at Kovalam on the East Coast Road, where the conference is scheduled to be held on Thursday morning.
Chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry are expected to participate in the conference. Shah will chair the meeting.
Security was stepped up at the old airport and along the routes that Shah was scheduled to take to Kovalam, with a large number of police personnel deployed as part of the security arrangements.