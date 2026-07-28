CM Vijay urges PM Modi to withdraw Centre's reply on Mekedatu dam, safeguard Tami Nadu's Cauvery rights

In his letter, the Chief Minister objected to the statement made by the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti that the Supreme Court's February 16, 2018 judgment did not expressly require Karnataka to obtain the consent of lower riparian States before constructing a structure across the Cauvery. Vijay said the reply failed to reflect the prevailing legal position and established principles governing the rights of downstream States.

Citing the Constitution Bench judgment in the Alamatti case between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister said the Supreme Court had held that the consent of lower riparian States is essential before undertaking projects on inter-State rivers that could affect downstream interests.

He also referred to the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) Award and the Supreme Court's 2018 judgment upholding it, arguing that any project capable of altering the regulated flow of the Cauvery must be examined for its consistency with the Tribunal's directions.