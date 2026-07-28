CM Vijay urges PM Modi to withdraw Centre's reply on Mekedatu dam, safeguard Tami Nadu's Cauvery rights

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Union government to withdraw its recent reply in the Rajya Sabha on the proposed Mekedatu dam project, contending that it overlooks settled legal principles governing inter-State river water disputes.
In his letter, the Chief Minister objected to the statement made by the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti that the Supreme Court's February 16, 2018 judgment did not expressly require Karnataka to obtain the consent of lower riparian States before constructing a structure across the Cauvery. Vijay said the reply failed to reflect the prevailing legal position and established principles governing the rights of downstream States.
Citing the Constitution Bench judgment in the Alamatti case between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister said the Supreme Court had held that the consent of lower riparian States is essential before undertaking projects on inter-State rivers that could affect downstream interests.
He also referred to the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) Award and the Supreme Court's 2018 judgment upholding it, arguing that any project capable of altering the regulated flow of the Cauvery must be examined for its consistency with the Tribunal's directions.
Vijay pointed out that the Tribunal had earlier insisted on coordinated water releases even for Kerala's Pambar Hydro-electric Project, underscoring the importance attached to safeguarding the interests of downstream States.
He further noted that the CWDT Award prohibits upper riparian States from affecting scheduled water releases without mutual agreement and consultation with the regulatory authority.
The Chief Minister also highlighted that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mekedatu project, submitted by Karnataka in 2019, had been returned by the Central Water Commission for revision to ensure compliance with the CWDT Award and applicable guidelines, indicating that such compliance remains mandatory.
Urging the Prime Minister to protect Tamil Nadu's rights over the Cauvery, Vijay requested that no statutory or administrative approval be granted to the Mekedatu project unless it is demonstrably consistent with the CWDT Award and the Supreme Court's judgment.
He also sought to ensure the rights of lower riparian States with regard to both water allocation and regulated releases, and called for any future consideration of the project to be preceded by a comprehensive technical and legal examination involving all downstream States.
Describing the Cauvery as the lifeline of millions of farmers and citizens across southern India, Vijay said preserving the integrity of the Tribunal Award and the Supreme Court's judgment was essential for justice, cooperative federalism and faithful implementation of judicial decisions.