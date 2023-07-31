Tomato price shoots up to Rs 180 per kg in Koyambedu wholesale market

CHENNAI: The wholesale prices of tomatoes rose by Rs 20 and is sold at Rs 180 per kg in the city on Monday due to a reduced supply of tomatoes in Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market.

According to reports, tomatoes are being sold at retail shops for more than Rs 200 per kg.

Last week, the price of tomatoes decreased somewhat. Accordingly, a kilo of tomato was sold at Rs.70 to Rs.100 in Koyambedu wholesale market on July 24.

After that, the price of tomatoes started rising again. A kilo of tomato was sold at Rs.160 in Koyambedu wholesale market on Sunday.

P Sukumaran, Secretary of Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association earlier said, “It has been 27 years since Koyambedu wholesale market opened, and it is the first time the prices of tomatoes have reached Rs 200 per kg. We have never faced a huge shortage in supply, at present, only around 200 to 250 tons of tomatoes arrive on the market from AP and Karnataka. We expected to rates would be reduced from July 20, but the sudden change in weather conditions damaged 50 percent of the crop cultivation.”

