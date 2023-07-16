Tomato gets pride of place in seer at Vellore ceremony

VELLORE: The stock of the humble tomato has risen, and how! Used only as a kitchen staple till now, the recent drastic surge in its price — crossing Rs 130 in Tamil Nadu and over Rs 200 in many north Indian cities — has resulted in the fruit getting a social makeover.



And nowhere was this more evident when the costly fruit was made part of the ‘seer’, given by the parents of a newly-wedded girl to the groom’s household, near KV Kuppam on the Katpadi-Gudiyattam highway. The tomato was given the pride of place and placed right in the middle of other seer dishes, including the mandatory coconuts, followed by pomegranates, guavas, bananas and dragon fruit along with sweets like laddu, biscuits and other savouries, taking those attending the event by surprise.

Amused spectators and even some of the bride’s relatives were of the view that if the price of the tomato continues to be high, then the vegetable will be a regular feature in such events.

The ‘seer’ was given by the bride’s family to the groom’s family before taking the girl back home due to the advent of Aadi month which begins on Monday, when according to Tamil tradition newly-wed couples are separated till the month is over.

Meanwhile, though the cooperative department continued to procure tomato loads from Palamaneri in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the price continued with its upward trend on Saturday. The red-hot commodity was sold at Rs 90 per kilogram compared to Rs 80 and Rs 70 over the last two days.

However, officials said this was still less than the Rs 100-110 charged by traders in the local Uzhavar Sandai and added that 500 kilograms were distributed to 15 fair-price shops in district.