No sign of respite in price-rise as Tomotoes touch Rs 200 per kg

CHENNAI: The wholesale prices of tomatoes reached a historical record of Rs 200 per kg in the city on Sunday in the wake of severe short supply as crops were damaged due to intense rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The price surged by Rs 50 per kg in a single day and is likely to further increase to Rs 250 per kg, traders said. However, the retail shops sell tomatoes for Rs 185 per kg since people purchase for fewer quantities, and avoid wastage.

P Sukumaran, secretary of Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association said, “It has been 27 years since Koyambedu wholesale market opened, and it is the first time the prices of tomatoes have reached Rs 200 per kg. We have never faced a huge shortage in supply, at present, only around 200 to 250 tons of tomatoes arrive on the market from AP and Karnataka. We expected to rates would be reduced from July 20, but the sudden change in weather conditions damaged 50 percent of the crop cultivation.”

In addition, the northern parts of the country have been impacted due to intense rainfall during the monsoon season which has affected the crop cultivation. So, the perishable commodities are supplied from Bangalore which has drastically impacted the supply to Tamil Nadu. The arrival of tomatoes is likely to remain the same or decrease further until the harvesting stables.

Even though the wholesale rates of tomatoes sold for Rs 200 per kg, the retail vendors sell for Rs 185 per kg to avoid wastage. “One box of tomatoes which contains 25 kilograms has been sold for Rs 4,500, and we are unable to manage the business because the sale volume decreased drastically. The maximum price was Rs 130 per kg in the previous years, and within five to ten days it would decrease. However, the scenario has been different this year,” said A Mariappan, a retail vendor at Kilpauk.