Shopkeeper gives two kgs tomatoes free for every smartphone purchase

The shop located in Ratinanginaru is giving two kilograms of tomatoes for free to anyone who purchases smartphones from the shop.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 July 2023 3:13 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-16 15:40:59.0  )
CHENNAI: As the prices of tomatoes continue to soar due to the shortage in supply across the state, one kg of tomatoes sold for Rs 130 in Chengalpattu district. While people are looking for alternatives for cooking, a mobile outlet in Chengalpattu has come up with a special offer of free tomatoes for its customers.

The shop located in Ratinanginaru is giving two kilograms of tomatoes for free to anyone who purchases smartphones from the shop.

"While the prices of tomatoes have reached its peak for the last few days people are facing hardships, with purchasing the product. So, we have initiated by giving free tomatoes to customers who buy smartphones and other accessories, " said Bala Vignesh, owner of the mobile outlet.

He added that after the special offer was announced the number of customers has increased significantly.

DTNEXT Bureau

