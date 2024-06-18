Begin typing your search...

Stray dog bites six-year-old child in Chennai's Mylapore

The child sustained injuries on the face and shoulder and has been admitted to Chennai Egmore Hospital for treatment.

18 Jun 2024
Illustration: Ritwikkh Roy

CHENNAI: A stray dog in the Mylapore area of Chennai bit a six-year-old child recently, the latest in a series of canine attacks in the city.

The child sustained injuries on the face and shoulder and has been admitted to Chennai Egmore Hospital for treatment.

Following a spate of dog-bite incidents in the past several weeks, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is expected to implement door-to-door inspection to ensure that pet owners get licenses. In addition, to control the stray dog population, a survey would be conducted, as done in Zone 5, in the remaining 14 zones in the city. The corporation will also continue mass immunisation for stray dogs.

Online Desk

