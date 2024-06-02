Begin typing your search...

Dog attack: 16-year-old boy bitten by pet dog at KK Nagar

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Jun 2024 2:29 PM GMT
Representative Image (Illustration: Ritwikkh Roy)

CHENNAI: The number of dog attacks continues to increase in the city during the summer season, a 16-year-old was bitten by a pet dog at K K Nagar on Saturday.

As the dog has been vaccinated against rabies so the corporation did not take the dog under observation.

Already a dog bite case was reported in Korattur on Saturday where a 12-year-old boy was mauled by two pet dogs - Rottweiler and Boxer. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to take the dogs for observation.

On the same day, another incident was reported at K K Nagar and the boy suffered with minor injury and was treated at a private hospital.

"The parents have filed a police complaint against the dog owner and inquiry conducted. Also, since the pet dog has been vaccinated the local body will observe the dog in the house, " said a senior corporation official at Kodambakkam zone (zone 10).

Meanwhile, the Chennai Corporation along with the Tamil Nadu animal welfare board to conduct an anti-rabies vaccination camp on Monday at the Marina Beach from 7 am to 9 am.

The civic body urged the pet owners to bring their dogs to the camp and ensure their dogs are vaccinated against rabies.

Greater Chennai CorporationGCCdog bite caseboy bitten by pet dog
DTNEXT Bureau

