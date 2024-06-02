Dog attack: 16-year-old boy bitten by pet dog at KK Nagar

CHENNAI: The number of dog attacks continues to increase in the city during the summer season, a 16-year-old was bitten by a pet dog at K K Nagar on Saturday.

As the dog has been vaccinated against rabies so the corporation did not take the dog under observation.

Already a dog bite case was reported in Korattur on Saturday where a 12-year-old boy was mauled by two pet dogs - Rottweiler and Boxer. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to take the dogs for observation.

On the same day, another incident was reported at K K Nagar and the boy suffered with minor injury and was treated at a private hospital.

"The parents have filed a police complaint against the dog owner and inquiry conducted. Also, since the pet dog has been vaccinated the local body will observe the dog in the house, " said a senior corporation official at Kodambakkam zone (zone 10).

Meanwhile, the Chennai Corporation along with the Tamil Nadu animal welfare board to conduct an anti-rabies vaccination camp on Monday at the Marina Beach from 7 am to 9 am.

The civic body urged the pet owners to bring their dogs to the camp and ensure their dogs are vaccinated against rabies.