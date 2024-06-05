Rise in dog bite cases: Chennai Corporation to make pet regulations stringent, to conduct door-to-door inspections

CHENNAI: To improve the surveillance of dog bite cases in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will enforce strict regulations against pet dog owners who violate government guidelines. The authorities are to get legal permission from the court, and a resolution is expected to be passed at the monthly council meeting.

The local body has issued notice to pet owners who have been violating the regulations issued by the civic body. Since it is not effective, dog bite cases continue to surge in the city. “We have decided to make pet dog regulations stricter and get legal expert advice from the high court. After the model code of conduct restriction ends, GCC commissioner will convene a meeting with stakeholders,” said Dr J Kamal Hussain, a veterinary officer with the Corporation.

The civic body is expected to implement door-to-door inspections to ensure that pet owners get licenses. In addition, to control the stray dog population a survey would be conducted, as done in Zone 5, in the remaining 14 zones in the city. The corporation will continue mass immunisation for stray dogs.

The total number of stray dogs population is expected to be around 2 lakh in the capital city. The GCC is expected to conduct a survey along with the World Veterinary Service of India and Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board at the earliest.

Even though the local body has carried out animal birth control measures for stray dogs the residents complain that the corporation leaves them back in the area after the surgery. The official clarified that “the ABC rules were implemented by the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board, and it will be difficult to revise it. As of now, we can make the pet dog regulations stricter in the city.”