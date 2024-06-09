Sholinganallur: Pet dog bites five people in gated community weeks after biting dog, another person

CHENNAI: A pet dog mauled five people and another dog in a gated community in Sholinganallur recently, the latest in a series of canine attacks in the city. Significantly, the same dog had bitten another dog and a person two weeks ago.

Dr J Kamal Hussain, veterinary officer, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), stated that the pet dog had been vaccinated against rabies and sterilised following a complaint from the residents of the gated community about it biting another dog and a person two weeks ago. With a second complaint being filed by the neighborhood on Friday, the local body would examine the dog on Monday and take action against its owner, he said.

As the number of attacks by pet dogs has surged in the city recently, the Chennai Corporation has decided to enforce strict regulations against pet dog owners who violate government guidelines. The civic body is expected to get legal permission from the court in this regard with a resolution likely to be passed at the monthly council meeting this month.

As many as 4,600 pet licenses have been issued in the city.

Additionally, the pending survey on the stray dog population in the city is expected to resume next week, the GCC official said, adding that the total number is estimated to be around 2 lakh. The census will be done in association with the World Veterinary Service of India and the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board following a meeting with stakeholders.