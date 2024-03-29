Begin typing your search...

Sekhmet club roof collapse: Bodies of victims handed over to family members after post mortem

While the body of Cyclone Raj is being taken to Dindigul by road, bodies of the two victims from Manipur - Max and Lalli will undergo embalming procedure at a private hospital and will be airlifted to Manipur

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 March 2024 12:42 PM GMT
Sekhmet club roof collapse: Bodies of victims handed over to family members after post mortem
X

NDRF,Fire services involved in the rescue mission after the roof collapsed in the Sekhmet Pub (Photo/Manivasagan N)

CHENNAI: The Bodies of victims who died in the roof collapse at the Sekhmet club on Chamiers road, was handed over to family members after post mortem at Government Royapettah Hospital.

While the body of Cyclone Raj is being taken to Dindigul by road, bodies of the two victims from Manipur - Max and Lalli will undergo embalming procedure at a private hospital and will be airlifted to Manipur.

Three staff of the club, Max (22) and Lalli (24)- both from Manipur and ‘Cyclone’ Raj (48) who was on the first floor died after a concrete ceiling on the first floor collapsed abruptly around 7:15 PM on Thursday.

Coworkers told DT Next that, Raj was the bar manager while Lalli was a bartender and Max, a steward. Max had joined work only a couple of weeks ago.

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J Radhakrishnan who visited the premises later at night said that an additional concrete roofing below the original roof collapsed which led to the accident.

Also Read:Sekhmet club roof collapse: 'Building deviations identified, it will be revealed after investigation'
Also Read:Sekhmet club roof collapse: Abhiramapuram Police begin investigation
Also Read:Roof collapse at high-end bar on Chamiers Road kills 3 staffers
Sekhmet clubroof collapseRoof collapse Chamiers roadSekhmet club accidentChamiers road incidentVictims of Sekhmet club collapseSekhmet club tragedyGovernment Royapettah Hospital post mortemConcrete ceiling collapse ChennaiSekhmet club staff victimsGCC Commissioner RadhakrishnanConcrete roofing accidentChennai Sekhmet club roof collapse newsChamiers road roof collapse aftermath
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X