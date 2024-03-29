Sekhmet club roof collapse: Bodies of victims handed over to family members after post mortem

CHENNAI: The Bodies of victims who died in the roof collapse at the Sekhmet club on Chamiers road, was handed over to family members after post mortem at Government Royapettah Hospital.

While the body of Cyclone Raj is being taken to Dindigul by road, bodies of the two victims from Manipur - Max and Lalli will undergo embalming procedure at a private hospital and will be airlifted to Manipur.

Three staff of the club, Max (22) and Lalli (24)- both from Manipur and ‘Cyclone’ Raj (48) who was on the first floor died after a concrete ceiling on the first floor collapsed abruptly around 7:15 PM on Thursday.

Coworkers told DT Next that, Raj was the bar manager while Lalli was a bartender and Max, a steward. Max had joined work only a couple of weeks ago.

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J Radhakrishnan who visited the premises later at night said that an additional concrete roofing below the original roof collapsed which led to the accident.