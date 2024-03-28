Begin typing your search...

Three staffers killed as Sekhmet pub's roof collapses in Chennai

Police said that there were around 30 people at the pub when roof of the first floor premises came down.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 March 2024 4:18 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-28 16:39:40.0  )
Visual from the spot (Photo: Manivasagan N)

CHENNAI: At least three persons were killed in an incident of roof collapse in a pub located on Chamiers Road in Chennai on Thursday evening.

The police identified the deceased as 'Cyclone' Raj, 45, Max, 21 and Lolly, 22.

The three are said to be staff of the pub, Sekhmet.

In the impact ground floor roof too collapsed.

Except the deceased all others managed to come out of the building safely.


Apart from police, teams of NDRF and fire and rescue services are engaged in rescue work.

DTNEXT Bureau

