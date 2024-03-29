Sekhmet pub being sealed, says Chennai Corporation as probe under way to find cause for collapse

CHENNAI: Hours after three persons were killed in an incident of roof collapse in Sekhmet pub located on Chamiers Road in Chennai on Thursday, city corporation commissioner J Radhakrishan told reporters that the facility will be sealed and a probe is underway to find out what caused the collapse.



Abhiramapuram police station has had registered a case and police investigation into the incident is already underway.

Inspection will be also carried out see if there were any deviation from the approved plan of the building that could have caused the collapse.

Structural engineers will also submit a report on the building, an police officer said.



Three staff - 'Cyclone' Raj, 45, Max, 21 and Lally, 22 - were killed in the incident and their bodies were shifted to RGGGH for autopsy.

Police said that there were around 20 people at the pub when roof of the first floor premises came down.

In the impact ground floor roof too collapsed.

Except the deceased all others managed to come out of the building safely.

There were rumours that Metro Railway work in the neighbourhood caused accident, which was strongly denied by CMRL.