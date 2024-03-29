Sekhmet club roof collapse: Abhiramapuram Police begins investigation

CHENNAI: A day after three staff persons died after a portion of the roof collapsed at the Sekhmet club on Chamiers road, City Police have registered a case under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of IPC and are investigating the club management.



ALSO READ: Sekhmet pub being sealed, says Chennai Corporation as probe under way to find cause for collapse

Three staff of the club, Max (22) and Lalli (24)- both from Manipur and ‘Cyclone’ Raj (48) who was on the first floor died after a concrete ceiling on the first floor collapsed abruptly around 7:15 PM on Thursday.



Coworkers told DT Next that, Raj was the bar manager while Lalli was a bartender and Max, a steward. Max had joined work only a couple of weeks ago.

ALSO READ: Roof collapse at high-end bar on Chamiers Road kills 3 staffers

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J Radhakrishnan who visited the premises later at night said that an additional concrete roofing below the original roof collapsed which led to the accident.

