Sekhmet club roof collapse: Abhiramapuram Police begins investigation

Coworkers told DT Next that, Raj was the bar manager while Lalli was a bartender and Max, a steward. Max had joined work only a couple of weeks ago.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 March 2024 7:35 AM GMT
NDRF,Fire services involved in the rescue mission after the roof collapsed in the Sekhmet Pub (Photo/Manivasagan N)

CHENNAI: A day after three staff persons died after a portion of the roof collapsed at the Sekhmet club on Chamiers road, City Police have registered a case under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of IPC and are investigating the club management.

Three staff of the club, Max (22) and Lalli (24)- both from Manipur and ‘Cyclone’ Raj (48) who was on the first floor died after a concrete ceiling on the first floor collapsed abruptly around 7:15 PM on Thursday.

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J Radhakrishnan who visited the premises later at night said that an additional concrete roofing below the original roof collapsed which led to the accident.

