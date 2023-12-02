MHC grants anticipatory bail to AR Rahman, music concert organizer

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted anticipatory bail to the organizers of the AR Rahman music concert, held at Panaiyur, Chennai, which ended with huge chaos and ruckus, causing inconvenience to the fans.

The founder of ACTC Studio Private Limited, Hemanth Raja, moved the MHC seeking anticipatory bail in a case booked for conducting a music concert beyond the stipulated level causing traffic jams and hardships to the public and fans.

Justice C V Karthikeyan granted the anticipatory bail with conditions to execute a bond for a sum of Rs. 10,000 before the Alandur Judicial Magistrate and report before the respondent police daily at 10.30 am for two weeks.

"Though the petitioner had sold tickets in excess, there could be probable a reason since the show had been canceled on the first time and those who had already purchased tickets would also have come over and fresh tickets would have also been sold," observed the judge while granting anticipatory bail.

On September 10, ACTC Studio conducted a concert Marakkuma Nenjam with Oscar award-winning music composer AR Rahman, at the Adithya Ram ground in Panaiyur. However, the event ended with frustrated fans, most of whom left the venue disappointed and angry, and of course, a traffic gridlock that lasted for several hours.

The disappointed fans vented out their anger on social media.

Subsequently, the Kanathur police booked a case against Hemanth Raja under sections 188 and 406 of the IPC.

The investigation revealed that the event organizer sold more tickets than the permitted number of seats.

