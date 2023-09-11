AR Rahman takes responsibility for concert chaos

CHENNAI: Taking responsibility for the poor crowd management at his concert on Sunday, ace composer AR Rahman shared a link on his social media for people to share their grievances.



AR Rahman's postponed "Marakkuma Nenjam" concert was held at an open-air auditorium near Panayur. This event was celebrated by thousands of Rahman fans, but also left several dismayed, as many who had tickets were not let inside the auditorium due to the crowd-swell.

Taking note of the fans' anger and frustrations, Rahman wrote a post on his X handle asking them to share a copy of the ticket and explain their grievances.

"Dearest Chennai Makkale, those of you who purchased tickets and weren’t able to enter owing to unfortunate circumstances, please do share a copy of your ticket purchase to arr4chennai@btos.in along with your grievances. Our team will respond asap @BToSproductions @actcevents (sic)."

Dearest Chennai Makkale, those of you who purchased tickets and weren’t able to enter owing to unfortunate circumstances, please do share a copy of your ticket purchase to arr4chennai@btos.in along with your grievances. Our team will respond asap@BToSproductions @actcevents — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) September 11, 2023

The "Marakkuma Nenjam" concert was initially planned in August but was postponed due to inclement weather conditions.

The concert also resulted in a bumper-to-bumper traffic snarl on ECR and OMR stretches for several hours on Sunday evening.