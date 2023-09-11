ECR-OMR chokes; AR Rahman concert cited as the reason

CHENNAI: Traffic came to a standstill on Sunday evening on East Coast Road (ECR) and on Rajiv Gandhi Salai/Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR).

A major chunk of the vehicles were returning from music director AR Rahman's concert held at an open-air auditorium near Panayur.

Prophetically, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) had posted on their social media about the events to unfold.

"It is predicted that there will likely be more traffic in ECR towards the music program by AR Rahman. The general public is urged to make travel arrangements in advance, taking into account the increase in traffic. For less traffic, might utilize the OMR," the message read.

Concertgoers took to social media about the poor organization at the concert venue leading to choking and dehydration at the venue and several of them had to return even without attending the concert adding to the traffic chaos on the roads.