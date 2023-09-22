Police registers case against the organisers of AR Rahman concert

CHENNAI: The Kanathur police on Friday registered a case under two sections against the organisers of the AR Rahman music concert - 'Marakkuma Nenjam'.

On September 9th AR Rahman Musical concert was held at Adityaram Palace City on ECR.

During the event, the traffic-choked ECR till early morning and most of the people who even got their tickets were unable to enter the event venue.

On Friday a press release from the Tambaram police commissionerate said that the event organisers ACTC Studio Private Limited sought permission from the police saying that only 20,000 people will attend the event. However, the organisers sold over 45,000 tickets.

The Oranginers also failed to make proper arrangements for the people who attended the concert.

Following that on Friday the Kanathur police registered a case under IPC 188, and IPC 406 against the organisers and further investigation is on.