GCC Commissioner J Radhakrishnan replaced by J Kumaragurubaran, several other IAS officers transferred

CHENNAI: Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation J Radhakrishnan on Tuesday was replaced by J Kumaragurubaran, the Secretary of the state school education department.

Incumbent State Home Secretary P Amudha who has been facing heat in the backdrop of the Kallakurichi hoochy tragedy and the murder of TN BSP chief K Armstrong, has been shunted out and appointed as principal secretary of the state revenue department.

Additional Chief Secretary Dheeraj Kumar has been appointed as the new bureaucratic head of the state home department.

Commissioners of Tambaram and Salem Corporations and six District Collectors are among the several IAS officers transferred today.

The transfers come days after Chennai Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore was shunted out, following Armstrong's brutal murder on July 5 in the city.

Here is the full list:

(i) Tmt. S. Madumathi, IAS, Managing Director, SIDCO is transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, School Education Department vice Thiru J. Kumaragurubaran, IAS;



(ii) Dr. J. Radhakrishnan, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary/Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation is transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department vice Dr. K. Gopal, IAS;

(iii) Dr. K. Gopal, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department is transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries-Fishermen Welfare Department vice Thiru Mangat Ram Sharma, IAS, holding additional charge;

(iv) Thiru Har Sahay Meena, IAS, Principal Secretary/Commissioner, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Special Initiatives Department vice Thiru Ramesh Chand Meena, IAS, holding additional charge.



(v) Thiru K. Veera Raghava Rao, IAS, Commissioner of Technical Education is transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department vice Thiru Kumar Jayant, IAS;

(vi) Thiru Kumar Jayant, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department is transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Information Technology and Digital Services Department vice Thiru Dheeraj Kumar, IAS;

(vii) Thiru Dheeraj Kumar, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Information Technology and Digital Services Department is transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department vice Tmt. P. Amudha, IAS;

(viii) Tmt. P. Amudha, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Revenue and Disaster Management Department vice Thiru V. Rajaraman, IAS;

(ix) Thiru V. Rajaraman, IAS, Secretary to Government, Revenue and Disaster Management Department is transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Tamil Development and Information Department vice Dr. L. Subramanian, IAS;

(x) Dr. S. Suresh Kumar, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tamil Nadu Khadi & Village Industries Board is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Backward Classes, MBC & Minorities Welfare Department;

(xi) Thiru C.A. Rishab, IAS, Additional Collector (Development)/Project Officer, DRDA, Thiruvannamalai is transferred and posted Deputy Secretary to Government, Finance Department vice Thiru Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar, IAS;

(xii) Thiru B. Vishnu Chandran, IAS, Collector, Ramanathapuram District is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, Public Department vice Thiru A. Sivagnanam, IAS;

(xiii) Tmt. S. Valarmathi, IAS, Collector, Ranipet District is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to Government, Social Welfare & Women Empowerment Department vice Tmt. R. Seethalakshmi, IAS; she shall also function as Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Working Women Hostel Corporation.



