Chennai police top brass revamp continues; Tambaram, Salem, Tirupur gets new Commissioners

CHENNAI: Completing a revamp of the Chennai city police’s law and order wing, the State government brought in new Additional Commissioners on Tuesday. The move came days after shunting out the commissioner following the outcry over BSP State unit chief K Armstrong.

The reshuffle, however, was not limited to city alone. Tambaram, Salem and Tirupur also got new Commissioners, while Mahesh Kumar Agarwal who was transferred from the Enforcement Bureau-CID and put on vacancy reserve after the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy has been posted as ADGP, Armed Police, Chennai.

Additional Commissioners Asra Garg (Chennai North) and Prem Anand Sinha (Chennai South) were transferred and posted as IG (North Zone) and IG (South Zone), respectively, replacing KS Narenthiran Nayar and N Kannan, who will take over the offices of Garg and Sinha.

Abin Dinesh Modak, ADGP, State Crime Records Bureau, is the new Tambaram Commissioner replacing A Amalraj, who will be ADGP, Enforcement Bureau-CID.

Tirupur Commissioner Praveen Kumar Abhinapu is posted as Salem Commissioner, replacing B Vijayakumari who has been posted as IG, Armed Police. S Lakshmi who was serving as IG, Armed Police, will be the new Tirupur Commissioner.

G Venkataraman, ADGP, Crime Branch-CID, is posted as ADGP (Administration), office of DGP, replacing Vinit Dev Wankhade, who is transferred and posted as ADGP (Headquarters).

TS Anbu, IG, CB-CID will hold full additional charge of the post of ADGP, CB-CID. Sanjay Kumar, ADGP, Cyber Crime wing, is posted as ADGP, Coastal Security Group, replacing Sandeep Mittal who will be the new ADGP, Cyber Crime wing.

HM Jayaram, ADGP, Armed Police, is posted as ADGP, State Crime Records Bureau. DGP Rajeev Kumar, on vacancy reserve at DGP office, has been posted as DGP, Crime against Women and Children, Chennai.

R Tamil Chandran, ADGP, Crime against Women and Children, has been posted as ADGP, Technical Services.