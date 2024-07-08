Chennai police commissioner Sandeep Rathore transferred days after TN BSP chief Armstrong's murder

CHENNAI: City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore was transferred and made DGP (Training) of the Police Training College, Chennai and the ADGP of the Tamil Nadu Police Academy on Monday.

The move comes on the heels of the murder of K Armstrong, the Tamil Nadu chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party. The 52-year-old Dalit leader was killed by a bike-borne gang outside his home in Perambur, Chennai, on Friday.

Additional DGP (Law and Order) A Arun is the new CoP, according to a notification issued by P Amudha, principal secretary to the government.

ADGP, Headquarters, Chennai, S Davidson Devasirvatham will now be Additional Director General of Police - Law and Order. He formerly served as ADGP, Intelligence.



















