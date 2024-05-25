Chennai is ready to tackle rain, assures Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Saturday assured that Chennai is ready to tackle moderate rainfall, during a recent inspection of ongoing rainwater drainage works in Thiagaraya Nagar, accompanied by Corporation Commissioner Radhakrishnan and officials.

Addressing the media, he emphasized that precautionary measures are being taken inorder to prevent damage during flooding caused by sudden heavy rains.

Drainage works which were stopped during monsoons have been resumed. These works have been ordered to be completed expeditiously. The Chennai Corporation is actively preparing to face the monsoon.

A review meeting is being held on behalf of the Chennai Municipal Corporation every Tuesday.

The respective District Collectors have been instructed to take action not only in Chennai but also in other districts where heavy rain warning has been issued.