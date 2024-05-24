Ahead of monsoon, desilting of water bodies, storm water drains intensifies in Chennai

CHENNAI: In the view of southwest monsoon, the civic body carries out the desilting of storm water drains across the city to prevent water logging when there are intense spells during the monsoon season.

The official stated that for the first time desilting work at water bodies and storm water drains had been carried out in the prioritised area. An estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh allocated for each zone.

"During the southwest monsoon 2023, the capital city recorded excess rainfall and many areas witnessed water logging unlike the previous years.

So, to prevent such situations this year we have commenced desilting lakes, rivers and storm water drains. The zonal level officials have identified hotspot flood prone areas in the respective zones, and desilting work has been prioritised, " said a senior official of Chennai corporation.

Since the zonal officials are aware of the flooded areas, the contractors are given instructions accordingly. It is noted that the Chennai corporation has carried out desilting work ahead of southwest monsoon for the first time and usually desilting has been done only before the onset of northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu.

The local body has allocated Rs 50 lakh for each zone. They have been using advanced machines like amphibians, robotic excavators and mini-amphibians procured from foreign countries to desilt canals in the city. The work is expected to complete by next month and desilting would be resumed before the onset of northeast monsoon this year.

"In addition, almost 90 cent of new storm water drain construction has been completed in the city ahead of the northeast monsoon. The drain work has been focused on the core city areas in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Kodambakkam and Adyar zones. The work is expected to be completed by October and there will be no major inundation in the city, " said the official.