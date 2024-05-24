Waves surging to 4.1 metre height likely along Tamil Nadu coast, warn experts; advise fishermen, people to stay alert

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) on Friday issued a warning to fishermen and residents along the Tamil Nadu coast of the possibility of high waves up to 4.1 metres.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued the following advisory:

Also Read: Cyclonic storm: Storm warning-cage #1 installed in nine ports in Tamil Nadu

"In the coastal areas of southern Tamil Nadu, waves are expected to be between 0.6 to 4.1 meters high from 5:30 PM to 11:30 PM today.(May 24)"

"In the coastal areas of northern Tamil Nadu, waves are expected to be between 0.6 to 4.0 meters high in Palaverkadu to Kodiyakarai from 5:30 PM to 11:30 PM today.(May 24)"

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the southern and eastern seas.