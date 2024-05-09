Chennai: Couple bitten by canine in Choolaimedu as dog attack incidents rise in city

Begin typing your search...

The dog, being raised by a person named Mallika, bit Neela's leg, and when Suresh tried to shoo the dog away, it bit his leg as well.

Representative Image (Illustration: Ritwikkh Roy)

CHENNAI: The city is witnessing a spate of dog bite accidents over the past few days with the latest incident being reported from Choolaimedu. A couple, Suresh and his wife Neela, residents of Choolaimedu, were bitten by a dog while they were returning home from a shop in the same area on Wednesday evening.

The couple received first-aid treatment at KMC Hospital and returned home. A complaint has been filed at the Choolaimedu Police Station regarding the incident. The affected couple has urged the corporation to take action to catch the stray dogs roaming in large numbers in their neighbourhood.

